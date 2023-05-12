Gurugram: Speeding Porsche 911 Turbo S worth ₹4 crore burns to ashes after hitting tree on Golf Course road; see pictures & video

Gurugram: Speeding luxury sports car Porsche burns to ashes after hitting tree on Golf Course road; see pictures | ANI

Gurugram: A speeding luxury sports car, a Porsche, collided with a divider and hit a tree before bursting into flames at Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday. The red Porsche 911 S Turbo worth nearly Rs. 4 crore was burnt down to ashes but its driver is said to have fled the spot before the fire caused major damages. No one was injured in the incident.

As per ANI, the incident occurred at around 4 am near sector 27 of Golf Course Road. At the time of the incident, there were two people riding the car, both of whom were in an inebriated state. They managed to escape unhurt from the incident, police said.

City businessman approaches police

Police said that the driver of the Porsche 911 sports car bearing Chandigarh registration number was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. The occupants were headed towards Sikanderpur from Sector 56.

A team of firefighters doused the fire in half an hour, police said, adding efforts are on to nab the owner and the duo riding the car at the time of the accident.

Later that day, a city-based businessman approached the police, saying his son was driving the car at the time of the accident. He claimed that the crash occurred as his son was trying to save a dog that suddenly came in front of his car.

(with ANI inputs)