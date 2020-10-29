Gurugram shocker! 21-year-old patient raped in ICU of private hospital

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman admitted to a private hospital due to breathing problems was allegedly raped by a man when she was unconscious during the treatment.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 21-year-old tuberculosis patient admitted in Fortis Hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 44 was allegedly raped by a man while she was in a semi-conscious condition on ventilator in the ICU of the hospital.
The victim's father reported the matter to the police on October 27 when she regained her consciousness and revealed her ordeal to her father. She reportedly handed a three-page letter to her father and accused a man identified as Vikas. According to the police the victim is a resident of Mahendragarh district and suffering from tuberculosis. Due to breathing problems, she was placed on a ventilator.
After receiving the complaint, the police rushed to the hospital to take the woman's statement, but the doctors said that the woman was not in a condition to give the statement.
As per the report, the family is suspecting that the incident took place between October 21, when she was admitted, and October 27, when she gained consciousness. The victim is still under treatment at the hospital.
The Police have said that the matter is being investigated and the CCTV footage are being scanned. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 376 (2) (E) of Indian Penal Code.