Gurugram: 5-star Leela hotel in Ambience Mall gets bomb threat call

Gurugram: 5-star Leela hotel in Ambience Mall gets bomb threat call

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
The Leela Ambience Gurugram, a five-star hotel, received a bomb threat call, triggering panic at the premises, sources said.

An unidentified person called the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m.

"It was a male voice that said a bomb will explode in the (Ambience) mall," the sources said.

The police were immediately alerted after which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and evacuated people from the hotel.

The BDDS checked the entire hotel and its surroundings and a search operation is currently underway, the police said.

The hotel also increased the number of security staff after receiving the call.

