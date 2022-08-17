e-Paper Get App

Gurugram: Four bouncers held for assaulting army man, brothers

Those arrested have been identified as Rahul (24), Monu (30), Naveen (29) and Satish (30), the police said

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Friction, the Drinkery - The bar in which the incident on Sunday night took place, in Noida Sector-29 |

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested four bouncers, who were accused of thrashing three people, including an army man, at a nightclub in Sector-29 on Sunday night, the police said.

The arrests were made on Monday and Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Rahul (24), Monu (30), Naveen (29) and Satish (30), the police said.

The incident took place after Sunil Kumar, an Indian Army soldier, and his brothers Khajaan Singh and Anil Kumar had gone to 'Friction Club' in Sector-29 at around 11.20 p.m. on Sunday.

"We enjoyed ourselves there for about 20 minutes and thereafter the club operator stopped the music. On this, Anil requested one of the bouncers to play music but he started arguing with us and later two bouncers dragged us out of the club and beat us brutally," Sunil told the police.

Thereafter, two more bouncers came and thrashed the trio with sticks and then fled from the spot after threatening them, the complainant alleged in his police complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case under the relevant sections of IPC was registered against the accused at the Sector-29 police station.

Read Also
In another case of assault, three, including army man brutally thrashed by bouncers outside...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaGurugram: Four bouncers held for assaulting army man, brothers

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: 'Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha...

Watch video: 'Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha...

Fact check: Has Indian Railways changed the rule on booking of tickets for 'Children' travelling in...

Fact check: Has Indian Railways changed the rule on booking of tickets for 'Children' travelling in...

Mumbai updates: ED carrying out search operations at multiple places in connection with Patra Chawl...

Mumbai updates: ED carrying out search operations at multiple places in connection with Patra Chawl...

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

Panvel: Taluka police felicitate family of freedom fighter

Panvel: Taluka police felicitate family of freedom fighter
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes