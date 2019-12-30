Gurugram goons fail to kidnap Dalit girl from her home, chop off her nose instead

A group of powerful men from Chakkarpur village in Gurugram forcefully entered the house of a Dalit girl and tried to kidnap her. However, the family members put up a fight and did not let them abduct the girl. The men in anger ended up attacking the girl with a sharp object that cut a portion of her nose.

The kidnapping attempt happened on Sunday while the victim, identified as Poonam Kumari, was at home with her family. The accused Gaurav Yadav, Aakash Yadav, Satish Yadav, Monu Yadav and Leelu Yadav barged into her house with the motive to kidnap the girl.

The victim’s brothers tried to come in the way of the accused, as they realized that it was becoming a failed attempt, three of them started beating up the family members while Gaurav and Aakash attacked the girl with a sharp-edged object. The victim’s lost a portion of her nose in the attack reported India TV.

The victim’s family has claimed that the accused are powerful men in the village and often run around the village committing crimes and threatening people.

The victim’s brother Diveen Dayal said, "They are dabangs (strongmen) of the village. They often quarrel with people and force them to pull out or withdraw the case. They did the same with us. We are scared."

The brother has filed a report with the Sector 29 police station.

Dayal also claimed that while around five to six men had entered the house, attempted to kidnap the girl and assaulted her and other family members, around 15-20 people were also standing outside the house threatening neighbours to not interfere.

The police have registered a case under IPC section of 147, 148, 149, 323, 506, 452,365 and 511 and are trying to arrest them.