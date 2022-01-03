Gurugram center stores expired COVID-19 vaccines, mother shares concerns on Twitter

A vaccine centre in Gurugram, Haryana allegedly stored expired stocks of COVID-19 vaccine and later presented letter a wherein it showed that their shelf life had been extended, Navanita Varadpande, who had taken her son for vaccination today shared on Twitter.

According to her tweet, she had taken her son to the centre to get him his first dose under the vaccination drive for children which commenced from today. However, she alleged that the vaccine had already expired in November and then a letter was displayed wherein the shelf life of the jabs were shown to be extended.

"So my son went to get his first vaccine, the drive for kids begin today and realized that the vaccine had already expired in November. Then a letter was shown wherein it seems the shelf life has been extended!! How, why, on what basis? To clear stock you experiment on kids?" she wrote on Twitter.

As per the picture of the letter shared by the mother, the centre informed that they had received emergency use approval for COVAXIN from Drugs Controller General (India) with shelf life of 6 months when stored at 2 degree Celsius to 8th degree Celsius.

The letter also informed that Drugs Controller General, CDSCO approved for extension of shelf life to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

The development infuriated the mother as she expressed her disappointment on Twitter and sought to ask the basis on which the shelf life had been increased and why the 'experiment' was done on children to 'clear the stocks'.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:13 PM IST