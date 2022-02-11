Gurugram building collapse: One more person rescued and admitted to hospital; committee constituted for detailed investigation

Updating over the partial collapse of a residential tower in Gurugram killing two people yesterday, DC DC Nishant Yadav on Friday said, a total of 3 people were trapped out of which body of a woman was recovered yesterday.

The incident happened at 'Chintels Paradiso' project at Sector 109, Gurugram in Haryana. Police have booked the builder and the construction contractor for negligence while the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter, according to officials.

Today one more person has been rescued and is fine and admitted to hospital, the DC said.

Mr Yadav further added that they are looking for the third person however hey suspect that she'll not survive.

"For detailed investigation, we have constituted a committee which will be headed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gurugram and asked him to submit the report within a week's time," Nishant Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that an FIR has been registered in the case. "Two DSPs (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the matter and will not spare the culprit," Mr Vij added.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that the mishap occurred during renovation work by a contractor being carried out by a resident in his apartment," Chintels India Managing Director Prashant Solomon said in a tweet.

According to him, the company had conducted a structural audit last year in the wake of complaints regarding the project.

The builder and construction contractor have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at the Bajghera police station.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:38 PM IST