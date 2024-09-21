Gurugram Bike Accident: Grieving Brother Of Victim Says Accused May Flee Due To 'Slow' Investigation; VIDEO

Mayank Garg, grieving elder brother of Akshat Garg, killed after car driving wrong side crashed into his bike in Gurugram | X | ANI

Delhi, September 21: Mayank Garg, the grieving elder brother of Akshat Garg, who died after an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in Gurugram hit his motorcycle, alleged that investigation in the case was being carried out in a "slow and lax" manner and added that the accused might flee "as he was released too early by police."

"Negligence Of Investigating Officer"

The grieving elder brother also said that the investigating officer was not taking his calls and questioned the speed at which the accused was granted bail. He also said that police should not have returned the driving license to the accused car driver immediately after he was released on bail.

"I don't understand the law. If one doesn't carry proper papers or license, the person is held or at least stopped. However, such a big incident took place and the accused's driving license was also not confiscated by police. This shows negligence," said the brother.

Accused May Flee Anywhere In India

Deceased Akshat Garg's brother also said that the accused may "run or flee" anywhere in India as he was let go off by police.

He also said that the accused used to change address every two months and might flee and hide anywhere in India to escape punishment.

"First you let the accused go and then hunt for him after putting charges. This doesn't look right to me," he said.

"Brother Was An Experienced Rider"

Mayank added that his brother was an experienced rider and was not a novice. He said that recently they had gone to Himachal and he drove 2,000 kms which is not an easy thing. "He was an experienced rider and had been driving from a young age," he said.

He also questioned the accused driver's claims that the driver was driving the car on wrong side because of "faulty" direction showed on Google Maps.

#WATCH | Gurugram road accident case | Deceased's brother, Mayank Garg says, "He had left at 5:30 in the morning, he always went for bike rides on Sunday. We received information at 7:00 am that he was serious and admitted to the hospital. When we reached the hospital we came to… pic.twitter.com/AKBOWwClOv — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

"Don't Know Why The Process Has Been Slowed Down"

The grieving brother said that he doesn't understand why the investigation process has been slowed down. He said that the probe should be fast in such cases.

"We both had the responsibility of running the house. Now I have one shoulder less and I am the only one so would need some financial help," he added.