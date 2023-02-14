Gurugram: 27-year-old techie looking for job raped in car inside parking lot of mall

Representative Image

A man has been accused of drugging and raping a 27-year-old techie as he was in his car parked in the garage of a Gurugram shopping centre, according to police.

The accused allegedly called the woman, an engineering graduate, under the pretence of a job interview before sexually assaulting her after offering her sedative-laced water, according to the police.

Woman had come for a job interview

The victim of rape claimed in a report filed at the Sector 51 women's police station that she had been looking for work online when she made contact with Tushar Sharma, who offered to provide her employment.

He called her last Saturday under the guise of an interview at Sahara Mall. Around 1 pm, she arrived at the mall with her paperwork and met Sharma, who then drove her to the mall's basement.

The accused offered her water laced with sedatives

Then the accused offered her some water. She consumed it and passed out, according to the survivor. She described the incident in which Sharma pushed her into his car and sexually assaulted her. Before leaving her behind in the parking lot of the mall, he made a death threat if she informed anybody about the incident.

The woman was escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical evaluation after they received the complaint. Under sections 328 (causing bodily harm by poison), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation), a FIR was filed against Tushar Sharma.

Police are attempting to identify the suspect and have requested CCTV footage from the mall management.

