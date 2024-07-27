Gurugram: 2 Lifeguards Arrested After 5-Yr-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces

Gurugram Police have arrested two more persons on Saturday in connection with a five-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at a residential society. Those arrested have been identified as Sumit and Naresh both residents of Jind district.

On Thursday, the police arrested two lifeguards — Durg (30) from Madhya Pradesh and Akash (21) from Bihar — for their negligence while on duty. During the police investigation it came to the fore that Sumit had taken a swimming pool contract two years back while Naresh was a lifeguard and was present on the spot at the time of the incident, police said.

WATCH: The 5-Year-Old drowning inside the pool

Earlier in the day, Several members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of BPTP Park Screen residential society expressed their outrage against the BPTP management in connection with a five-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at a residential society on Wednesday. On Saturday, the residents in huge numbers approached the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office and demanded action against the BPTP management including Managing Director Kabul Chawla.

They accused the lifeguard and the maintenance agency of gross negligence, demanding accountability and immediate action. The child, identified as Mevansh Singla, was found floating in a 4-ft deep pool at BPTP Park Serene in Sector 37D. The boy’s relatives and the RWA alleged the lifeguards failed to notice the boy moving to the prohibited 4-ft-deep pool as they were playing on their phones at the time.

Hemant Kumar Pal, the RWA vice-president, said they have had several issues with the builder and BPMS, the management agency responsible for dealing with the maintenance, over the past few years. “When the incident took place on Wednesday, the lifeguards were not even aware of it as they were engrossed in their phones. It was gross negligence on the part of the BPTP management as well,” Pal claimed.