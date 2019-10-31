Gurudas Dasgupta, Veteran CPI leader dies at 83

Kolkata: Veteran CPI leader and former Lok Sabha MP Gurudas Dasgupta died on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said.

He was 83. He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was suffering from lung cancer for last several months, West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.

"He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council," Banerjee said.

Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, was elected as general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress in 2001.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.