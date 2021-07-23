Guru Purnima 2021: Sadhguru to offer special discourse, powerful meditation online

Coimbatore: Guru Purnima, one of the most significant festivals in the country, will be celebrated by Isha in the presence of Sadhguru today (July 23). The online Guru Purnima Satsang will be aired live around the world at 7 pm IST because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Sadhguru has been holding satsangs on every Purnima (full moon) since March 2021. The satsang is an opportunity to be with Sadhguru as he welcomes seekers from all over the world to experience the spiritual possibilities of a full moon night.

In India, Guru Purnima has always been celebrated as the birth of the first Guru and the beginning of the transmission of the timeless science of Yoga to his first disciples, the Saptarishis, the seven celebrated sages.