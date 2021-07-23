Guru Purnima 2021: Sadhguru to offer special discourse, powerful meditation online

Coimbatore: Guru Purnima, one of the most significant festivals in the country, will be celebrated by Isha in the presence of Sadhguru today (July 23). The online Guru Purnima Satsang will be aired live around the world at 7 pm IST because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Sadhguru has been holding satsangs on every Purnima (full moon) since March 2021. The satsang is an opportunity to be with Sadhguru as he welcomes seekers from all over the world to experience the spiritual possibilities of a full moon night.
In India, Guru Purnima has always been celebrated as the birth of the first Guru and the beginning of the transmission of the timeless science of Yoga to his first disciples, the Saptarishis, the seven celebrated sages.
“It is on this day, for the very first time in the history of humanity, that human beings were reminded that they are not a fixed life. If they are willing to strive, every door in the existence is open,” Sadhguru says.
Guru Purnima is observed on the first full moon following the summer solstice. Last year, the grand festival was celebrated as a virtual event for the first time in Isha’s history due to the pandemic. It was streamed live from Isha Institute of Inner-sciences in the United States.
To attend the live event, prior participation in Isha Yoga programs is not required. You can also watch the livestream in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Russian, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin and Arabic. The 90 minutes event will be aired live at www.sadhguru.co/GP.
