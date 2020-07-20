Gurjar Mahapanchayat In Support Of Sachin Pilot Deferred Till July 26

Jaipur: The Gurjar Mahapanchayat to be held in support of Sachin Pilot at Manesar on Monday has been deferred until Sunday (July 26). As many as 50,000 Gurjars from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were expected to join it. However, the Gurjar community of Rajasthan did not extend its support for the Mahapanchayat. The Gurjar leaders speaking to The Free Press Journal, senior Gurjar leader and founder of Mihir Army, a Gurjar organisation, Himmat Singh Gurjar said, “This is a battle of supremacy between two leaders of a political party, it is not an issue related to the welfare of the community. We will stay away from it.”

Also, we have seen over the years Sachin Pilot has never stood up for the community. The Gurjars stood by him and voted for the Congress because of him. But, when it came to distributing tickets he gave them to persons from outside the state and to his lackeys rather than people who stood up and sacrificed for the community.”

Rajasthan has seen a violent Gurjar agitation for demand of reservation. The Gurjar community, traditionally Congress voters, had stood behind Pilot and voted for Congress. Interim Gujarat Congress President Hardik Patel, too, had joined forces with the Gurjar community to campaign against BJP during the 2018 assembly poll.