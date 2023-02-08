Gurgram Shocker! Couple physically, sexually assaults 14-year-old Jharkhand girl hired to look after their toddler; rescued by cops | Representative Image

A 14-year-old girl from Jharkhand hired by a couple to look after their child in New Colony was saved by a joint police and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre, team, according to officials on Tuesday.

The couple, who are employed by private businesses, is accused of tormenting and harassing the child sexually for months. She had several wounds on her hands, feet, and mouth, according to the authorities.

The girl from Ranchi (Jharkhand), according to the complaint made by Pinky Malik, the Sakhi center's in-charge, was hired via a hiring agency.

Minor girl was forced to labour, had injury marks all over her body

She was forced to labour and subjected to daily brutal beatings by the couple. They didn't let her eat, and they didn't let her sleep the entire night. Malik claimed that she had extensive injury marks all over her body and that her mouth was fully swollen.

The young woman is very ill and has been admitted to a hospital.

The couple had hired the girl to look after their 3 and half year old daughter

According to preliminary findings, the couple hired the girl to look after their three-and-a-half-year-old kid five months ago. She was regularly beaten at this time by both the wife and the husband. The police reported that she was also sexually harassed.

The young woman used to consume trash-bin leftovers whenever she was not served food.

At the New Colony police station, an FIR has been filed against the couple under sections 323 (causing harm), 342 (wrongful confinement), and pertinent portions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act.

The couple will be arrested shortly, according to SHO Dinkar of the New Colony police station.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)