Gurgaon Shocker! Employee Slits Boss's Throat Over Unpaid Salary, Hides Body In Balcony; Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man murdered his 62-year-old employer over unpaid salary in Haryana’s Gurgaon on July 1.

The accused, identified as Arjun Kumar, attacked his boss, Rajiv Ojha, by slitting his throat with a coconut-cutting knife at his home in Shernaz Society. After committing the crime, Arjun hid the body in the balcony, locked the flat from the outside, and fled.

Neighbours call police

As per reports, neighbours reported a foul smell coming from flat number 1201 on the 12th floor to the police control room at 8 pm on Saturday night. The police, along with a crime scene team, forensic experts, a dog squad, and a fingerprint team, arrived at the scene. They discovered Rajiv's body, which was about a week old, in the balcony. The body had marks of a sharp weapon on the neck.

Ojha, originally from Mandal village in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, had been living alone in the society for many years and ran a grocery shop. His family was informed of the tragedy. The police registered a case of murder and began their investigation.

Accused confesses to the crime

Through their investigation, the police identified Arjun Kumar, a resident of Barauli Khairgarh in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, as the prime suspect. Arjun had been working at Ojha's shop for about three months. An argument over unpaid salary had led to the fatal attack on the night of July 1 while Rajiv was sleeping.

Arjun was arrested from Agra on Sunday morning and confessed to the murder. He will be produced in court and taken on a five-day remand for further interrogation. The police are also working to recover the weapon used in the crime.