Gupkar Alliance leaders hold discussion with various social groups ahead of its first-ever meeting in Jammu

The abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent division of the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories had not gone down well with many political leaders in the region. At the time however, a large number of these leaders had been detained. While some were released earlier this year, others such as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have only recently been released.

Since then, there have been several developments, with one significant feature being the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. The signatories of the Gupkar Declaration aim to to fight constitutionally for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to the position it had been in prior to the activities of August 2019. The alliance included National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC. While National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was appointed as the president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was chosen as the vice-president of the coalition.