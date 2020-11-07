Gupkar Alliance leaders hold discussion with various social groups ahead of its first-ever meeting in Jammu

The abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent division of the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories had not gone down well with many political leaders in the region. At the time however, a large number of these leaders had been detained. While some were released earlier this year, others such as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have only recently been released.
Since then, there have been several developments, with one significant feature being the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. The signatories of the Gupkar Declaration aim to to fight constitutionally for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to the position it had been in prior to the activities of August 2019. The alliance included National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC. While National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was appointed as the president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was chosen as the vice-president of the coalition.
Members of the newly formed group on Saturday came together in Jammu for their first ever meeting. Prior to that, the Alliance will be meeting people from various sections of society.
Going by the social media updates posted by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the alliance has met with a Sikh delegation, as well as
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration starts its interactions in Jammu with a meeting with a Sikh delegation as well as a Gaddi Sippi delegation and a group of Kashmiri Pandits. Photos of these meetings were shared on social media. Omar also posted photos of Professor Bhim Singh, the National Panthers Party supremo, accompanied by party colleague Anita Thakur interacting with members of the Alliance.
"With my colleague Lok Sabha member Hasnain Masoodi Sb as we meet with the Gujjar delegation," he wrote sharing a selfie.
A day earlier, while addressing a party function in Jammu, Farooq Abdullah had said that the Gupkar Declaration has "no territorial, and religious bearings" and that it was an "inclusive fight" to restore the rights of people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. No one, he added, could "browbeat" the Alliance into silence.
"We have come together to restore what was spitefully snatched from us on the 5th of August. Our unity has sent the people at the helm of affairs in a tizzy; which is why they are naming us as anti nationals. Let me tell them that no amount of witch-hunt and obnoxious propaganda can deter us from fighting for the future of our people in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, he was quoted as saying.
