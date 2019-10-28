Gul Panag's brother's scary Ola experience will make you fear for your life

Delhi: In a Twitter rant on Saturday, Shebir Panag, an anti-corruption and business crimes lawyer, called out Ola for dangerously not following the state laws and not taking his complaint seriously.

Panag’s car was hit by an Ola cab at the speed of “65-70 kmph” while his car was motionless at a signal on the road. Panag also mentioned that the driver didn’t have a valid license, had only applied for a learner’s license.

According to the conversation Panag had with the driver, officials at Ola had allegedly asked the diver to not show his license to the cops and lie about his shift time.

Ola, the Indian transportation network company, has been called out multiple times for its indecent policies and lack of care for its drivers and customers. In this particular incident, Panag mentions that the customer in the Ola cab that crashed into his was injured and was sent to the hospital.