Gujarati couple murder: Three arrested, mastermind on the run

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
Kolkata: Three people were arrested by Kolkata police on Thursday in connection to the murder of the aged couple in Bhabanipur.

Following the arrest, police presented the three accused, Subodh Singh, Jatin Mehta and Ratnakar Nath to session court and asked for police custody and the court ordered custody of all the accused till June 22.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of police Vineet Goyal said that these three people were hired by a close relative of the deceased couple for the murder.

“The main culprit is still missing. The main person is a close relative of the deceased couple’s son-in-law. We are still finding the main culprit. The three arrested people are the residents of Liluah in Howrah district,” said Goyal.

The Police Commissioner also said that the deceased person Ashok Shah had given one lakh rupees to his relative and following a recent dispute over that money the relative planned the murder.

“The slain couple allowed the relative to enter their house and even offered him water. Following a heated discussion over the borrowed money the relative had murdered the aged Gujrati couple. To make it look like loot, the murderers looted some cash and ornaments before leaving the house,” further added the Commissioner of Police.

It can be noted that after returning from North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the house where the murder took place and spoke with the slain couple’s daughters and assured of strict punishment of the culprits.

