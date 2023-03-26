 Gujarati community demands FIR against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi for 'thugs' comment
The state president of SGSC Pritesh Gandhi complained that the deputy CM Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said in media interaction that only Gujaratis can become ‘Thugs’.

Darshan DesaiUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav | ANI Photo

Members of Sarva Gujarati Samaj Chhattisgarh(SGSC) filed a complaint in a police station of Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh demanding a FIR be lodged against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly using foul remarks targeted towards the Gujarati Community.

The state president of SGSC Pritesh Gandhi complained that the deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said in media interaction that only Gujaratis can become ‘Thugs’.

Demeaning to the Gujarati community

"The wordings are itself demeaning and quite insulting for we Gujaratis who build our own reputation based on our skills and hardwork," Gandhi complained adding further, "Therefore, we have filed a complaint and demanded FIR be lodged against RJD leader so that no one can target our community to shine their own personal image. We condemn the statement of Tejashwi Yadav in strong words and demand appropriate action against him."

"We received the complaint and will act accordingly as per instructions of our Senior Officers," SHO P Vaidya said.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav gave a controversial statement in media on March 21, and alleged, there are two thugs in the country and observing the present condition of the country only Gujaratis can become 'Thugs'.

