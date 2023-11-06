Gujarat: WR Trains To Be Affected Due To 2-Day Block Between Bhestan-Sachin Section; Check Details

Representative photo

To carry out the work for strengthening of bridge approaches by Geo cells for Bridge No. 428 between Bhestan- Sachin section, Western Railway will undertake a block from 11:50 am to 16:20 pm on Up line and 12:50 pm to 15:20 pm on Up and Down lines on Tuesday.

The block will be further extended from 10:30 am to 15:00 pm on Wednesday. Owing to this block, a few WR trains will be rescheduled and regulated.

Below mentioned are the details of the affected trains:

Rescheduling/Regulation of Trains on 7th November, 2023:

Train No. 12925 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 40 mins.

Train No. 12965 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express will be regulated by 30 mins.

Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Special will be regulated by 1.35 hrs.

Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 1.40 hrs.

Train No. 22195 Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus SF Express journey commenced on 6th November, 2023 will be regulated by 04.00 hrs. enroute in Ratlam & Vadodara Division.

Train No. 20968 Porbander – Secunderabad SF Express journey commencing on 7th November, 2023 will be rescheduled by 03.00 hrs.

Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express journey commencing on 6th November, 2023 will be rescheduled by 02.30 hrs.

Train No. 19567 Tuticorin – Okha Vivek Express will be regulated by 1.40 hrs.

9. Train No. 14805 Yasvantpur – Barmer AC Express will be regulated by 1.10 hrs.

Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath will be regulated by 50 mins.

Train No. 12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti will be regulated by 40 mins.

Train No. 12911 Valsad – Haridwar Express will be regulated by 25 mins.

Regulation of Trains on 8th November, 2023:

Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 30 mins.

