Gujarat: Workers From BJP And Congress Engage In Heavy Stone Pelting In Ahmedabad Over Rahul Gandhi's Hindu Remark In Parliament

Gujarat: Workers From The BJP And Congress Party Clash In Ahemdabad Over Rahul Gandhi's Hindu Remark In Parliament | X/ Congress

A few policemen and many workers of the BJP and the Congress were injured in the violence that erupted after both the groups came face to face outside the Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. Heavy stone pelting was witnessed after the BJP workers went for a protest and demonstration at the Congress office over the Hindu remarks by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament on Monday.

The BJP workers were going to protest at the Congress office at 4:30 PM against Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Tuesday. Following the tension, a large number of police deployment was put in place to avoid any untoward incident at the Paldi intersection.

It was after the BJP workers shouted anti-Rahul slogans, the Congress workers on the otherside got enraged and both sides indulged in stone pelting, damaging the vehicles with wooden sticks and indulging in throwing the glass bottles.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A clash broke out between Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha (BJYM) and Congress workers during BJYM's protest against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/wdVgUDPeGM — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Read Also Congress Rolls Up Its Sleeves in Khandesh for Assembly Elections

Congress corporators and leaders locked themselves in the office fearing the attacks by the BJP workers.

Senior police officers barged into the Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in search of the stone pelters. The police broke the doors of the Congress office and entered the premises.

Official sources said that the BJP workers started pelting stones in the beginning followed by a retaliation from the Congress workers. There was commotion on the Paldi intersection as both the groups came face to face.

A policeman sustained injuries after he was hit with a stone pelted by the BJP workers. The BJP workers were chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans, making the atmosphere charged.

The police had to open a mild lathi charge to disperse the unruly workers from both sides. Sources said that a few unruly workers have been detained from both sides by the police.