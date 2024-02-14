Gujarat Woman Wakes Up From Coma After 11 Years In Kolkata; Police Help Reunite Her With Family

A woman who had been missing from Panchmahal, Godhra district of Gujarat, woke up from a coma after 11 years in Kolkata. With the assistance of the police, she managed to reconnect with her family residing in the remote village of Bhamaiyya, Godhra.

Geeta Baria disappeared in 2013, and over time, her family had lost hope of her return. However, they received a call from a mental health institute in Kolkata, where she had been in a comatose state.

The Panchmahal district police stepped in to aid Geeta's family in traveling to Kolkata to bring her back to Bhamaiyya, where her children and extended family reside.

Inspector Pravin Ashoda, as quoted by the Indian Express, stated, “The family, accompanied by a police officer, will journey by train to Kolkata on Thursday. The district administration has arranged their travel on humanitarian grounds… Once formalities are completed, they will bring back Geeta Baria to her village.”

On February 10, a doctor from Kolkata’s Pavlov Institute reached out to the Panchmahal district police control room, informing them about Geeta, who had regained consciousness and remembered details of her family.

According to reports, with the help of police, the hospital verified the village and family details. After establishing contact, the doctors arranged a video call with Geeta and her family.

Police investigating how she ended up in Kolkata?

Geeta went missing in 2013 during a family wedding. Police is trying to find out how she ended up in Kolkata and her experiences during these years.

Geeta has three children: two sons and a daughter. After 11 years of her being gone, they have faint memories of their mother. Due to poor financial conditions, they couldn't receive a proper education and dropped out of school. Geeta's husband passed away a few years ago.