 Gujarat Viral Video: Man Seen Drinking Beer Inside Police Van Sparking Outrage On Social Media
The video begs grave issues regarding the execution of alcohol prohibition in the state of Gujarat

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image

Ahmedabad: A video capturing a young man drinking beer inside a police truck has gone viral on social media sites including X (previously known as Twitter). The incident is believed to have happened near Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The video begs grave issues regarding the execution of alcohol prohibition in the state of Gujarat.

The man in the video appears to be savouring several beer cans while background music plays. He is seen clutching and even kissing the cans as he drinks from them. Apart from shocking viewers, this action has resulted in extensive criticism directed on the Gujarat police. Many social media users have voiced their indignation and incredulity, wondering how such an occurrence could happen in a state with strong laws against alcohol.

Video sparks outrage

Being extensively shared and retweeted on several platforms, the video has now gone viral sparking massive outrage. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, to whom the video has been referred in several tweets, has even taken notice of it. Users are calling for quick response against those engaged and responsible, thereby drawing attention to the apparent flaws in the application of prohibition rules.

article-image

The episode has spurred a more general discussion on how successful Gujarat's alcohol ban strategy is. Critics contend that events like this point to a notable enforcement discrepancy even with strict legislation. They are advocating comprehensive research and strict policies to stop such events in the future.

