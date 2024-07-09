Gujarat Video: Tourist Capturing Nature While Traveling Ends Up Recording Tragic Fall Of His Bus In Satputara Valley; 2 Children Dead |

Dang: In a tragic incident that has come to light from Gujarat, 2 children have died after a tourist bus carrying over 60 passengers plunged into Satputara ghat of Dand district. The incident was reported on Sunday, July 7. The video capturing the moment of accident has surfaced on social media. The moment of fall of the bus was captured in the camera of a passenger's mobile phone, when he was clicking video of the view outside his window.

The tourist bus met with a terrible accident at Satpura Ghat in Dang district of Gujarat on Sunday evening. Two children died in the accident when the luxury bus fell into the valley. The accident took place when the bus driver lost control when he tried to overtake a truck.

Satputara is a famous tourist destination

The incident was reported at Saputara-Malegam National Highway Ghat, 2 km away from Saputara. Satpura is a popular tourist spot on the border of Nashik district. During the rainy season, tourists flock to this area to see the spectacular view of nature.

Soon after the accident took place, Saputara police were informed who along with rescue teams sprung into action and reached the spot immediately. Several passengers suffered injuries who were immediately rescued and rushed to a nearest hospital.

Rescure operation underway

The bus left Surat Chowk Bazar for Saputara on Sunday morning carrying tourists and was returning back to Surat. On the way, while overtaking, the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid an tempo that was approaching in the way. The bus collided with the security wall and fell into the valley.

Reports said that the rescue operation is stull underway as the teams are trying to ensure that all passengers are taken out.