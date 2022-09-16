Gujarat: Vadodara woman finds out husband is transman after 8 years of marriage; files plaint | Pexels

Vadodara: A woman from the Gujarat city was in for a shock when she learnt that the person she married in 2014 is a transman, a fact he concealed through the eight years of their marriage.

Reports stated that the woman's husband recently confided in her about undergoing sex reaffirmation surgery in Kolkata.

According to a report in India Today, the 40-year-old woman was widowed after her first husband passed away in an accident. She met the accused, Viraj Vardhan through a matrimonial site nine years ago.

The duo got married in February 2014 in presence of their families but they hadn't consumated their marriage since the accused kept giving excuses.

The person, upon her insistence, eventually said that he suffered an injury while in Russia which had rendered him incapable of having sex, stated a Times of India report. He allegedly further lied to the woman and told her that he was going for a liposuction to reduce his weight and underwent sex reaffirmation surgery.

The accused after returning home told the woman and later forced her to have sex with him. She told the police in her complaint that she was threatened with dire consequences if she speaks about the incident.

The accused who is from Delhi was later brought to Vadodara the police told India Today.