Gujarat: Unrest Mars Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Yatra In Kheralu, 32 Individuals Named In FIR (Video)

Gujarat: Unrest Mars Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Yatra In Kheralu, 32 Individuals Named In FIR | Representational Image

Tension flared in Kheralu, Mehsana on Sunday evening as a procession carrying Lord Ram Lalla's mortal effigy faced a barrage of stones, leading to a police complaint against 32 identified individuals. Among the injured were a police sub-inspector and another person.

Details of unfortunate event

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Yatra was traversing the Kadiya Bazar area of Kheralu when stones rained down from rooftops, shocking devotees and bystanders. Disturbing videos emerging online show a group of women hurling stones, followed by youths joining the attack.

#AyodhaRamMandir Yatra in Mehsana's Kheralu saw swords waved and riots and stone pelting in Muslim area! The news is that the police registered cases only against Muslims! pic.twitter.com/zzuPZ76MYQ — Riffat wani 🍁 (@FrwaChaudhry) January 22, 2024

"Stones were pelted by women from the roof. Then, many youths also pelted stones on the Yatra," an eyewitness recounted, confirming widespread outrage over the incident. The video capturing the scene has gone viral on social media, sparking anger and concern.

Mehsana district incident happened in my village kheralu in front of my eyes...it's all pre planned activity....@Bhupendrapbjp @sanghaviharsh please take strict action..they have not spare women's and children's pic.twitter.com/oAWuFHQet7 — Mayank Ramnani (@mayankramnanii) January 22, 2024

Responding swiftly, local police registered a complaint against 32 named individuals believed to be involved in the attack. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining perpetrators. Police officials have remained tight-lipped about the motive behind the incident, which has cast a shadow over religious festivities in the town.

The stone-pelting incident has triggered a wave of condemnation across Kheralu, with calls for stern action against the guilty. Local leaders have urged for calm and restraint, stressing the importance of maintaining harmony and respecting religious sentiments.

As tensions simmer in Kheralu, police have intensified security measures to prevent further outbreaks of violence.