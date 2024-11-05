 Gujarat: Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand, Rescue Ops Underway; Visuals Surface
Rescue operations are underway to save the workers trapped under the debris.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Visuals from the spot in Gujarat's Anand | ANI

An under-construction bridge part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project collapsed in Gujarat's Anand on Tuesday (November 5) resulting in the death of at least one worker. As per the information available, one worker died and two workers were rescued. Rescue operations are underway at the spot.

The police and fire brigade officials have also reached the spot.

"Today evening at Mahi river at the construction site of the bullet train project, three laborers were trapped in between concrete blocks. Rescue operation is in progress using cranes and excavators. One labour has been rescued and has been recovering in the hospital," the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited issued a statement.

On the incident at bullet train project site in Anand, DSP Anand, Gaurav Jasani said, "A girder being set up at the bullet train project site had fallen today. In this incident, 2 people were rescued and sent to hospital. As per primary information, 1 or 2 people might be trapped; operation is underway to rescue them."

