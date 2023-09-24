Gujarat: Uncle-Nephew Duo Drown While Ganpati Idol Immersion In Rajkot Dam As Family Witnesses Tragedy Helplessly; Video Surfaces |

Gujarat: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Gujarat's Rajkot where an uncle and his nephew drowned in the Aaji Dam while performing the ritualistic immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol.

Ganeshotsav, a vibrant 10-day festival, commenced on September 19 with grand celebrations across India, including the state of Gujarat. As the festival entered its fifth day, devotees began their rituals to worship Lord Ganesha.

However, amidst the fervour, a series of tragic incidents involving drowning deaths have cast a shadow over the festivities. For the past two days, reports of drowning incidents during Ganapati immersion ceremonies had been emerging from Vadodara.

Details On The Incident

The incident in Rajkot took place during a gathering of the Maninagar Society, situated on Kotharia Road in the city, who had gathered at the Aaji Dam for the Ganesh Absuran ceremony. Three individuals ventured into the waters to dissolve the idol of Lord Ganesha. Tragedy struck when two of them were swept away by the deep currents.

A video recording of their final moments has surfaced, depicting a woman's distant voice instructing them to dip the idol three times and then leave it in the lake while chanting "Ganpati Bapa Morya."

Upon learning of the distressing incident, the local fire brigade sprang into action. A dedicated team conducted an extensive search operation and managed to retrieve the lifeless bodies of both victims.

Victims Identified

Preliminary investigations by local police have identified the deceased as Rambhai (33) and Harsh (19), who were relatives. The tragedy has shattered their family, leaving them grief-stricken. Currently, the bodies of the uncle and nephew have been transferred to the civil hospital in Rajkot, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

