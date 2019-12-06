Gujarat: Tribal girl abducted, raped for four months; one held

Koli had kept the girl at a farm where he and his brother worked as labourers," said sub-inspector L J Vala of Panthawada police station.

"The farm owner got suspicious about the girl's presence and informed us," Vala added. The girl, resident of Dungarpur in Rajasthan, told the police that she was abducted by four unidentified men in a car in August this year.

One of them raped her and then handed her over to one Vadiya Koli, resident of Amirgadh, she said. "Vadiya Koli too allegedly raped the girl and handed her over to Mahesh Koli," the police official said, adding that further probe was on.