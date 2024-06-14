 Gujarat: Toddler Falls Into 50-Feet Deep Borewell In Amreli's Surgapara, Rescue Ops Underway (VIDEO)
The girl, trapped at the depth of 45-50 feet, was seen able to breath and the rescue teams on the spot have started the oxygen supply in the borewell to keep the girl oxygenated.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
A one-and-a-half-year old baby girl of farm labourers fell into a defunct open borewell at Suragpara village in Amreli on Friday afternoon. The girl, trapped at the depth of 45-50 feet, was seen able to breath and the rescue teams on the spot have started the oxygen supply in the borewell to keep the girl oxygenated.

Sources said that the baby girl, Aarohi, of the farm labourers working in the field fell into the bore well while playing. Immediately, the fire brigade and the 108 Ambulance were informed about the incident. A camera was dropped into the borewell to capture the situation. Subsequently, oxygen pipes were also lowered.

Parents are horrified after a child accidentally fell into the bore well. The initial guess is that the one-and-a-half-year-old girl is in the borewell at a distance of 45 to 50 feet. In which rescue operations have been started by the system. Sources said that the girl’s name is Aarohi and she was playing in the farm when she tumbled into the borewell.

This is the second incident. Earlier, a case of a two-and-a-half-year girl falling into a bore well in Tamachan village of Jamnagar came to light on June 3, 2024. She was trapped 30 feet deep inside the borewell.

A case was registered against the farm owner Chandu Gohil for keeping the unused borewell open. The rescue operation was going on continuously for 21 hours day and night. After the rescue operation, Roshni was pulled out of the borewell, but her life could not be saved.

