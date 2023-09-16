Gujarat: Tensions Prevail After Stones Pelted At ‘Shobha Yatra’ In Kheda; 3 Police Officers Among Injured (VIDEO)

Stones Pelted At ‘Shobha Yatra’ In Kheda | Twitter

Thasra, September 15: Stones were pelted on a procession taken out from a temple in Thasra town in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday afternoon, resulting in injuries to a few people, including three policemen, and tension between two communities, an official said. The 'Shobha yatra' is taken out every year from the Shiva temple on the last day of the month of 'Shravan' and this time there were 700-800 participants, Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhia told reporters.

"When it reached Teen-batti area, some anti-social elements threw stones and bricks at the procession. Police present there immediately brought the situation under control. Reinforcements from across the district have been called in and deployed in the town to stop any untoward incident," he said.

"One sub-inspector, two constables and some other persons have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are yet to ascertain if the stone-pelting was preplanned or whether it was spontaneous," the SP informed.

Leaders from both communities have been contacted as part of efforts to ensure peace

Gadhia said leaders from both communities have been contacted as part of efforts to ensure peace prevails in the area. Videos of the incident are being checked to identify and arrest those involved in pelting stones, he said. The SP appealed to people to maintain peace and not spread rumours.

