Gujarat: Surat RPF Reunites Owner With Lost Bag With ₹9 Lakh Worth Valuables | FPJ

In a unique display of honesty and efficiency, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Surat railway station ensured a tearful reunion between a distressed passenger and her misplaced bag containing valuables worth a staggering ₹9 lakh.

The incident unfolded on January 18th, when RPF personnel Rajan Sandav, CT Sunil Dhaka, and Pawan Kumar, during their routine inspection at the Musafirkhana (restroom), stumbled upon an abandoned ladies' handbag.

Following protocol, the RPF team handed the bag over to RPF ASI Sadanand Shukla for further investigation. Destiny, however, had other plans. Shortly after, a frantic Manjuben Ramesh Kumar Jain, a 68-year-old resident of Kailashnagar, Majura Gate, arrived at the RPF office with her son Rakesh Jain. With a trembling voice, Manjuben narrated her story. She was traveling from Ahmedabad to Surat on train number 19418 and had inadvertently forgotten her handbag in the Musafirkhana.

Commuter describes the contents in her bag

Manjuben described the bag's contents: a pair of gold bangles worth ₹4.40 lakh, two gold rings worth ₹1.20 lakh, a pair of earrings worth ₹80,000, a gold chain worth ₹70,000, and ₹4,760 in cash – a lifetime of savings and precious keepsakes.

RPF team recovers lost bag

The RPF team, touched by Manjuben's plight, sprung into action. ASI Bhanwar Lal Daroga meticulously verified Manjuben's claims, and upon confirmation, the bag was promptly returned to its rightful owner. The joy and relief on Manjuben's face were palpable as she clutched her bag, expressing her deepest gratitude to the RPF personnel for their honesty and dedication.

"I can't thank the RPF enough. I had lost all hope of ever seeing my belongings again. They have not only reunited me with my valuables but have also restored my faith in humanity," said an emotional Manjuben, her voice choking with gratitude.