Gujarat: Speeding car crashes into pedestrian in Bhuj, sends him flying in air; shocking video surfaces

Gujarat: A hit-and-run accident in Bharapar village of Bhuj has left a pedestrian injured and caused public outrage. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a speeding Alto car hitting a person identified as Alauddin Sulaiman Bhatti and throwing him several feet away before driving off. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Details of the incident

Alauddin was standing near a petrol pump on the side of the road when the speeding car hit him. The car driver lost control of the steering wheel while taking a turn, resulting in the accident. The impact of the collision was so severe that Alauddin was thrown 10 to 15 feet with the car.

Immediate response and ongoing investigation

The injured Alauddin was immediately taken to the hospital by locals who came to his aid. The Mankuwa police have registered a case of hit-and-run against the driver and have started an investigation based on the footage from the CCTV cameras.

Public outrage and the need for road safety

The incident has caused public outrage, with people demanding stricter laws and harsher penalties for reckless driving. Hit-and-run accidents are becoming increasingly common in the state, and this incident is a grim reminder of the urgent need for road safety measures.

Another hit-and-run incident reported a month ago

In a horrifying hit and run incident reported from Haryana’s Hisar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was killed when a vehicle hit his cycle on the Hisar-Sirsa highway on March 4.

The deceased police officer has been identified as Chander Pal, a cycle enthusiasts posted in Ratia in Fatehabad district. As per reports, Pal used to cycle 50 km daily.

The incident came to light after a passerby found the officer lying on the road alongside his broken cycle. The DSP was immediately rushed to Agroha Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries.