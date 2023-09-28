Gujarat: Spa Manager Mohsin, Who Brutally Assaulted Woman In Ahmedabad, Arrested By Police (Watch)

A disturbing incident unfolded in Ahmedabad city on September 25, gaining significant attention as a spa manager became the center of a public outcry for violently assaulting a woman. The manager forcefully seized her by the hair and proceeded to brutally slap and kick her. This shocking incident was captured on video and swiftly circulated across various social media platforms.

Bodakdev police, after filing an FIR, arrested the accused spa manager on Thursday.

Mohsin khan arrested…look at his face ..trying to be innocent. https://t.co/vDAAspz9L2 pic.twitter.com/qpQRHHAQHJ — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) September 28, 2023

The individual responsible for this reprehensible act, Mohsin, who operates the spa, stands accused of assaulting the woman over a seemingly trivial disagreement. The incident sparked widespread conversations and outrage after CCTV footage of the assault became widely disseminated on social media. The victim disclosed that she hails from North-East India and has relocated to Ahmedabad for employment purposes.

Woman agreed to file complaint after counselling

This incident transpired at the Galaxy Spa, located within the Times Square building on Sindhubhavan Road in Ahmedabad city. The individual responsible for these actions, identified as Mohsin, is the proprietor of Galaxy Spa, and his aggressive behavior was captured on the establishment's CCTV cameras. The viral video footage depicts Mohsin forcibly grabbing a woman's hair in a public setting, followed by physically assaulting her.

In response to this incident, the Ahmedabad Police took suo-motu cognigance and initiated an investigation. Following counseling sessions, the woman decided to formally register a complaint against Mohsin at the Bodakdev police station. Initially hesitant, she ultimately agreed to file the complaint after receiving proper guidance and support, as reported. Based on the allegations outlined in her complaint, the Bodakdev police have officially registered an FIR against Mohsin, the operator of the spa, invoking sections 354(A), 294(b), and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mohsin offered apology, asked not to file police complaint: Victim

The young woman recounted the sequence of events, disclosing that she and Mohsin had jointly established a women's salon. A disagreement arose when, in a moment of anger, she made a remark to a young woman employed at the salon in response to business losses. This dispute led to Mohsin confronting her, resulting in a heated argument that ultimately escalated into Mohsin assaulting her.

The victim shared that initially, she had contemplated dialing 100 to report the incident to the police. However, Mohsin offered an apology, dissuading her from making the call at that moment. It was only after the video garnered widespread attention and the police reached out to her directly that she found the courage to step forward and formally lodge a complaint.

इस मामले में पीड़िता का बयान भी अब सामने आया है.. उसने बताया की जब मोहसिन उसे पीट रहा था तब उसने 100 पर फोन करके पुलिस को बुलाने की कोशिश की थी.. लेकिन बाद में मोहसिन ने माफ़ी मांग ली .. इसीलिए वो फरियाद नहीं करना चाहती थी पर बाद में पुलिस ने उसे समझाया .. इसलिए उसने फरियाद का मन… pic.twitter.com/UZ5m2gE76l — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) September 28, 2023

Victim thanks police, media

Furthermore, the victim, who hails from the North-East, expressed profound gratitude for the support she received from both the police and the media. Their assistance and solidarity provided her with the strength to confront this ordeal, reassuring her that she was not facing it alone. She conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to both the media and the police for their unwavering support.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)