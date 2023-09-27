Gujarat: Spa Manager Brutally Assaults Woman, Drags Her By Hair In Ahmedabad; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

A deeply distressing video has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedbad, revealing a horrifying incident involving a 24-year-old woman subjected to brutal violence by a manager of spa at a complex on Sindhubhavan Road. The viral video provides a stark and disturbing view of the man repeatedly assaulting the woman, even tearing her clothes apart during the relentless four-minute attack, sparking widespread outrage.

Shockingly, despite numerous onlookers present at the scene, no one intervenes to stop the assault. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police, but authorities are utilising CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.

Watch the shocking video:

Police looking for the perpetrator and victim

Police officials are actively involved in analyzing the CCTV footage to identify and locate the responsible individual for this heinous act. Efforts to swiftly apprehend him are underway, with legal proceedings set to begin shortly. Additionally, the police are actively searching for the young woman who appears to be the victim in this incident. Once she is identified, the accused will face strict legal consequences under applicable laws.

The shocking video originates from Galaxy Spa, situated on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad. The footage captures a young man brutally assaulting a young woman near the spa. The level of violence inflicted upon the woman is so severe that she is unable to defend herself.

This video has gone viral on social media, highlighting the brutality committed by the Galaxy Spa manager against a young woman, with the reasons behind the assault yet to be determined. The incident has garnered significant attention due to its extreme violence.

Thriving spa industry in Ahmedabad

It is crucial to note the presence of a thriving spa industry in Ahmedabad, where young women from various countries, including Nepal and others, are often employed. These women are vulnerable to various forms of exploitation, including severe mistreatment if they fail to meet customer expectations. The recently circulated video possibly serves as a stark illustration of such activities occurring in real-time.

While India witnesses a movement to empower and respect women with introduction of the Women's reservation bill, there remain instances of brutal treatment towards women occurring openly, shedding light on the ongoing challenges in addressing gender-based violence and exploitation.

