 Gujarat Tragedy: Over 15 Injured, Several Trapped After Building Collapses In Surat
HomeIndiaGujarat Tragedy: Over 15 Injured, Several Trapped After Building Collapses In Surat

Gujarat Tragedy: Over 15 Injured, Several Trapped After Building Collapses In Surat

The building, despite its relatively recent construction, was reportedly in poor condition with many of its flats unoccupied.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Surat Over 15 Grievously Injured; Several Trapped | X

Over 15 persons were injured while several others remain trapped after a six-storey building collapsed in Sachin Pali village of Surat following incessant rains for several days. An official said that rescue operations are underway and one woman has been rescued so far.

He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with emergency responders, including Police and Fire Department personnel, have been deployed for the rescue efforts.

article-image

An official of the Fire Department said that they cannot confirm the exact number of people trapped as many labourers, working night shifts, were sleeping in their rooms when the building collapsed.

article-image

“This building needed repair but no one paid attention to it, which will be investigated. As of now, our focus is to rescue the people,” he said. The building, despite its relatively recent construction, was reportedly in poor condition with many of its flats unoccupied.

