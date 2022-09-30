Gujarat: Rickshaw driver who had dinner with Kejriwal shows up to PM Modi's rally with young supporters | Twitter

An auto-rickshaw driver, who recently dined with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to Gujarat, attended the BJP event in Ahmedabad on Friday. In a big embarassment to the AAP supremo, the driver also extended his support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led saffron party.

In the video that has taken over the internet, the driver, identified as Vikram Dattani, a resident of the city’s Ghatlodia area, can be seen wearing a BJP sash and a saffron cap.

Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal at his house for dinner was present during PM Modi’s event in Ahmedabad. He said I’m fan of Modiji since childhood. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dnY2o9SSwJ — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) September 30, 2022

ABP news quoted the driver as saying, "I have been a fan of Modiji since the time I started voting. I just invited Kejriwal casually and wasn't expecting him to turn up. When he accepted my invitation, I fed him as I didn't want to insult him. It was a casual invitation and I am not associated with AAP. I have always been associated with BJP. Our entire society supports BJP."

On September 13, Kejriwal addressed a gathering of auto rickshaw drivers in the Gujarat city where one of them invited him home for dinner.

"I'm your big fan. I saw a video on social media of you having dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. Will you come to my home as well for dinner?" Vikram Dattani asked Kejriwal as others cheered him on.

“Zaroor ayenge (I will definitely come),” Kejriwal had promised, before asking if he could pick him up from his hotel in his auto.

Earlier only it was doubtful as this dinner event was stage managed by local AAPiyas & not a spontaneous invite.



For all election updates from Gujarat follow our handle. https://t.co/ZAzck85RZC pic.twitter.com/5xI5uJ5G6S — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) September 30, 2022

He was accompanied by several AAP leaders when he travelled to Dattani's home in his three-wheeler.

CM Kejriwal after having dinner with Dattani at his residence, had also invited him to the national capital.

"During a conversation, I accepted the invitation of the auto driver to eat dinner at his home. I also met his family and the food tasted like home. I have invited his entire family to Delhi as his wife is from here," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said after having dinner.

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022