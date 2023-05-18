Gujarat: Retired IAS officer SK Langa in police net for corruption, criminal misconduct

The Gujarat Police have tightened the noose around a former IAS officer for corruption and criminal misconduct as a public servant causing loss to the State exchequer as a district collector of state capital Gandhinagar.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against SK Langa, who retired as the Gandhinagar Collector two years ago, at the Sector 7 police station of the state capital on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR lodged by a district collectorate official, Langa allegedly indulged in “criminal misconduct by accepting gratification, causing criminal breach of trust and engaging unlawfully in trade as a public servant under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

Accused abused his position for financial benefits

The FIR stated that as the collector of Gandhinagar, Langa allegedly conspired with his junior officers and abused his position for his own financial benefit and that of his associates and relatives.

Among other things, he granted permission to convert a piece of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes through illegal means and did not pay the premium of land use conversion due to the government and caused a loss to the state exchequer, the official said.

The NA (non-agricultural use) order was passed between April 6, 2018 and September 30, 2019 when he was Gandhinagar collector, the FIR said.

Accused built disproportionate assets for himself

“Through corrupt means, he helped give huge financial benefits to his cronies and built disproportionate assets for himself and his family members,” the FIR asserted.

Langa has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach of trust in respect of property as a public servant), 168 (unlawfully engaging in trade as a public servant), 193 (punishment for false trade), 196 (using as genuine evidence known to be false), 465 (forgery) and others.

The provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with criminal misconduct through acceptance of gratification (13 (1) (a), 13 (1) (b) have also been invoked against the retired bureaucrat.