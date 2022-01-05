Gujarat reports 3,350 COVID-19 cases; highest single day spike this year

Gujarat on Wednesday registered a whopping 3,350 Covid-19 cases, logging the highest single day spike this year even as Ahmedabad and Surat drove the surge in new cases, while the State reported 50 Omicron infections during the last 24 hours.

Ahmedabad reported 1,637 fresh cases, followed by Surat with 690 cases. Ahmedabad also accounted or 34 Omicron cases.

The State Government, however, is going ahead with its plans to host the high-octane three-day Vibrant Gujarat Investors Summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on january ten.

This, when five top bureaucrats who are in charge of Covid management as well as the investors summit have tested positive for the virus. They include ACS (Health) Manoj Aggarwal and Health Commissioner jaiprakash Shivhare.

On Wednesday, the State’s tally increased to over 8.4 lakh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:57 PM IST