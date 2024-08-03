Gujarat Rains: Vapi Faces Waterlogging After Overnight Heavy Downpour; Visuals Surface

Valsad: Day-to-day activities stalled in several parts of Vapi in Valsad on Saturday morning as it faced waterlogging following a heavy spell of rain overnight.

Heavy downpours in the last few days have wreaked havoc in the state, leading to water logging and flood-like situations at several places.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Vapi in Valsad face waterlogging after overnight heavy rainfall.



Visuals from the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/QqPa7NeX0X — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

Warning Give By Indian Meteorological Department

Earlier, on August 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of the possibility of rain and thundershowers for the next five days in several parts of Gujarat.

The IMD warned of heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region including Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Chhota Udaipur, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang, and Tapi, and in Kutch district for August 2.

It also warned of heavy to very heavy rain at several places in Gujarat including Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, Amreli, and Bhavnagar for August 3.

Navsari District Experiences Severe Waterlogging

Earlier, amid torrential rains in the state, Gujarat's Navsari district experienced severe waterlogging, tasking the National Disaster Response Force to evacuate people from the inundated areas of the district.

The NDRF evacuated people who were stuck in the inundated areas of Navsari. The team rescued five people, including a child and an ailing woman, from the flood-affected area in Mithila Nagari of Navsari. At least 30 people were rescued from there. Amid the deluge-like conditions, Navsari Municipality prepared 20,000 food packets for the people who were stuck in the flood-affected areas in the city.

Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also visited flood-affected areas of the Borsas area in the Anand district.