Gujarat Police personnel dress up as 'coronavirus' to create awareness

In Gujarat, As many as 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far. According to health ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

With new cases coming to light on Sunday, Amedabad has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases at 53, followed by Surat at 16, Gandhinagar at 13, Bhavnagar at 13, Rajkot and Vadodara at 10 each, Porbandar at 3, Gir Somnath and Kutch at 2 each, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan, Jamnagar, Morbi and Chhota Udepur at one each.

The Gujarat Health Department has said that a total 14,920 persons have been placed under quarantine in the state, including 13,560 under home quarantine, 1,085 in government facilities, and 275 in private facilities.

