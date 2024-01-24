Gujarat Police Busts ₹1195 Cr Online Gambling Racket Linked To Madhavpura Case Mastermind Amit Majethiya |

The Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has unearthed another massive online gambling racket linked to the infamous Madhavpura case, pegged at a staggering Rs 1195 crore. This comes just months after the arrest of prime suspect Amit Majethiya in October for a separate Rs 2500 crore gambling operation.

Investigation unearths major scam

The latest investigation revealed that Majethiya, while already under detention in Dubai, continued to operate a sophisticated online gambling network through mobile applications – OST and CBTF book. These platforms reportedly used bank accounts of low-income individuals, including labourers, farmers, and delivery boys, to launder and transfer illegal funds.

"We received intelligence about suspicious transactions in the account of Hemant Trading," disclosed a CID source. "Within a year, a staggering Rs. 343 crore was deposited here. Similarly, Khonaji Waghela's account saw deposits of Rs. 636 crore and transfers of Rs. 217 crore. These accounts, belonging to vulnerable individuals, were likely misused by offering them a small percentage of the laundered money."

Majethiya traced to Sri Lanka

Further investigation led authorities to trace the operations back to Majethiya, who was reportedly managing the entire racket from Sri Lanka. The CID has now registered cases against Bhavesh Sayaniya, Omshankar Tiwari, Ashvin Shayaniya, Dhananjay Patel, Vicky, and Bhavesh Joshi, all believed to be accomplices.

"These individuals allegedly facilitated illegal transactions worth several crores through 2,92,842 bank entries," confirmed a CID official. "The investigation is ongoing, and we are exploring the international ramifications of this extensive network."