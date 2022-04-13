e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj

As per the Prime Minister's Office, this is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.

ANI | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

PM Modi | Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj on April 15 via video conferencing.

The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.

Further, the PMO said that the hospital makes medical super speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:11 PM IST