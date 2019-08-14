Gujarat: Over 600 students unfurl National flag, Rakhi by forming human chain

Surat: Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, which are to be celebrated on Thursday, as many as 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'.
The students of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul have come up with a unique way to celebrate the two occasions which are being celebrated on the same day this year.
"Students here tried to convey a message of love and patriotism, ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, by making a human chain and forming a Rakhi and National Flag.
The main aim of this initiative is to convey a message to everyone that we should celebrate our Independence Day with a feeling of patriotism and with the same enthusiasm as we celebrate our Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan," said Suresh Swami, a faculty member of Gurukul.
While speaking to ANI, Jagdish Kukadiya, Gurukul principal said: "Students here tried to convey a strong message that, just like a sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist and wishes for her safety and healthy life, similarly, we all should protect our nation with a strong patriotic sense.
Gujarati-medium and English-medium students together took this initiative." The formation of national flag and rakhi was positioned in such a way that on having a look at it from above, nobody could make out that it was a human formation.
The students prepared for this formation for a week and in a disciplined manner transformed themselves into a human flag and rakhi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)