Gujarat News: Semiconductor Units To Get 50% Financial Assistance

Gandhinagar: Technology firms will be given 50 per cent financial assistance for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he announced that his government has rolled out the red carpet for semiconductor industries.

“We were offering incentives as part of the Semicon India programme. It has been increased and now technology firms will get 50 per cent financial assistance to set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities (in India),” Modi said.

Every industrial revolution that the world has witnessed was driven by the aspirations of people at different times and the fourth industrial revolution being witnessed now is driven by India’s aspirations, Modi said after inaugurating the Semicon India 2023 conference at the Mahatma mandir in the capital of Gujarat.

The meet, on the theme ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’, showcases the country’s semiconductor strategy and policy, which envisions India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

“India is becoming an excellent conductor for semiconductor investments. We understand our global responsibilities and are working on a comprehensive roadmap with friendly countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi pointed to the exponential growth in India’s digital and electronic manufacturing sector from less than $30 billion in 2014 to more than $100 billion today. “The export of electronics and mobile devices doubled in the last two years as broadband users grew from 6 crore to 80 crore and the number of internet connections rose from 25 crore to more than 85 crore today. India will be the next powerhouse in semiconductors in Asia,” he forecast.

The country has a massive talent pool, Modi said. “Skilled engineers and designers are our strength. When we tell you to make in India, it also includes that let’s make for India and in doing so make for the world,” he said.

