Gujarat News: AMD To Invest $400 Million In India

AMD To Invest $400 Million In India

Gandhinagar: US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) intends to invest $400 million in India over the next five years and set up its largest design centre in Bengaluru, the company’s chief technology officer, Mark Papermaster, said on Friday.

Papermaster’s announcement came at the Semicon India 2023 conference in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AMD new design centre campus

AMD said it will open its new 5,00,000 square foot design centre campus in Bengaluru by the end of this year and create 3,000 new engineering roles within five years. This campus will increase AMD's office footprint in India to 10 locations. The Santa Clara, California-based firm already employs more than 6,500 persons in India.

“Our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide,” Papermaster said.

Foxconn to apply for govt incentives

Foxconn also said it intends to apply for incentives under the government's semiconductor production plan. The company’s chairman, Young Liu, who also attended the conference, said the ecosystem for semiconductors in India is for the “very brave”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi once mentioned to me that IT stands for India and Taiwan. Honourable Prime Minister, Taiwan is and will be, your most trusted and reliable partner. Let's do this together!” he said.

Liu also spoke about Taiwan's “buffalo spirit”, and how the same can be applied to India for semiconductor development. “India has said its government has a high say-do ratio. This kind of trust is important because India's semiconductor development is just starting,” he said.