Gujarat MPs Underutilise MPLAD Funds, Allocated Only 49.77% Of Available Budget |

A recent report published by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) has unveiled a startling revelation regarding the utilization of Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds in Gujarat. Despite a substantial allocation of Rs 442 crore available to the state's 26 Members of Parliament, only Rs 220 crore, a mere 49.77% of the total funds, were utilized for developmental works.

The MPLAD scheme, initiated on 23 December 1993, empowers MPs to recommend developmental projects in their constituencies, with funds allocated for execution by the District Planning Board. Each MP is entitled to recommend works totaling Rs 25 crore over their 5-year term, with an annual allocation of Rs 5 crore.

However, the ADR report highlights a significant discrepancy between the allocated funds and their utilization. Out of the recommended works worth Rs 354.99 crore, only Rs 263.15 crore were sanctioned, with a mere Rs 220 crore ultimately allocated. This underutilization of funds, amounting to nearly half of the available budget, raises questions about the efficiency of resource allocation and implementation.

The report further delves into the allocation patterns of the MPs, revealing a predominant focus on infrastructure-related projects such as roads, bridges, and public works. Of the sanctioned funds, Rs 114.81662 crore were directed towards infrastructure development, followed by Rs 71.32 crore for other public works, Rs 26 crore for education, and Rs 13.45 crore for health initiatives. Notably, a mere Rs 2.948 lakhs were allocated for the development of handicrafts, indicating a skewed distribution of resources.

Among the MPs, notable disparities emerge in terms of recommended works and allocated funds. While Amreli MP Naran Kachdia recommended works worth Rs 31.2424 crore, the highest among Gujarat MPs, only Rs 9.5 crore of funds were allocated for execution. In contrast, Dahod MP Jashwantsinh Bhabhore recommended the lowest amount of works, totaling only Rs 6.7803 crore, with Rs 7 crore allocated.

Expressing concern over the underutilization of MPLAD funds, local stakeholders emphasize the need for effective utilization of resources to address pressing developmental challenges. "It's disappointing to see such a significant portion of allocated funds remain unutilized," remarked a concerned citizen, reflecting the sentiments of many.

The revelation comes at a crucial juncture as Gujarat braces for electoral fervor, with the Election Commission imposing a ban on MPLAD fund utilization. As political dynamics evolve, the efficient allocation and utilization of resources remain paramount to fostering inclusive development and addressing the needs of the electorate.