Gujarat model is to sell nation’s property and assets: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur: “To sell the nation’s property and asset is the Gujarat model of Development," alleged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while speaking to the media in Raipur on Saturday at the fifth annual conclave of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) – a wing of the Congress.

CM Baghel said, "while publicizing ‘Gujarat Model’ Bharatiya Janata Party was sworn into power, now there is no discussion on Gujarat model, not visualized anywhere."

"What we are seeing is that selling the assets and property of the nation is called the Gujarat model and creating job opportunities for all is the Chhattisgarh model," the CM said.

"The development of the nation has stopped, markets are crashing, inflation has touched the pinnacle, unemployment is at peak, the dollar has reached the highest point in terms of rupees, everywhere the system seems derailed and the BJP led central government and its party men seemed to busy spreading misinformation and propaganda," the CM said.

However, in Chhattisgarh, our government has been focused on how to benefit the public and schemes are launched to empower them, put money into their pockets.

For the revival of the productivity of the soil and the farmers, Gaudhan Nyay Yojana, Narwa, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari like schemes were launched.

"We procured 75 lakh quintals of dung from Gauthans and village societies and manufactured 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost. More than 600 local made products are being sold through our C-mart."

The professional Congress Conclave was chaired by Shashi Tharoor who also appreciated the Chhattisgarh model and said, "if our government is formed in the Centre we will implement Chhattisgarh model across the country."

However, on the issue of inflation, BJP national spokesperson who was also in Raipur countered the allegations of Baghel and said, in the UPA regime in January 2014 the cost of LPG cylinder was 1241 and we are availing it on less than Rs 1200. At present on the global level, inflation skyrocketed but we put it under control, even in 2009 the inflation rested around 10-12% but we rein it and did not allow it to touch double digit, Trivedi said.