Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in new case after being granted bail in case over tweets on PM Modi

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Monday re-arrested in a new case after he was granted bail in case by a court in Assam over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the police from Assam's Barpeta who came to arrest Mevani did not reveal details about the case in which they have arrested the Gujarat MLA.

Earlier in the day, Mevani was granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet by him against PM Modi.

Later, Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail after the hearing, and his lawyers said they are working on the formalities related to the bail bond.

Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar Police Station over his tweet, in which he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".

The MLA was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand and remanded to a three-day police custody on April 21 by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate.

After his arrest, Mevani said this was "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office).

"It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," he added.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:40 PM IST