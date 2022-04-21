Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police

Gujarat Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested late on Wednesday night by Assam Police, reported news agency ANI.

He was arrested by Kokrajhar police from Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm. "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," Mevani's team told ANI.

Kokrajhar police arrested Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani from Palanpur Circuit House last night, Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jignesh Mevani is the Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam. His arrest comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of the year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:25 AM IST